By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 11 The top three U.S. stock
exchange groups on Thursday outlined how they have harmonized
key exchange processes over the past year and proposed rule
changes to promote more orderly trading during times of extreme
volatility.
The announcement comes just shy of a year after panic over
the health of the Chinese economy spurred a record intraday drop
in the Dow Jones industrial average. The Aug. 24, 2015 plunge
was worsened by a quick succession of nearly 1,300 temporary
trading halts in various stocks and exchange-traded funds that
spread confusion among investors as to what was trading and
whether they received fair prices for the trades they completed.
Proposed rule changes to harmonize the way stocks and ETFs
are halted and reopened in volatile trading sessions will be
submitted to regulators in the coming weeks, Bats Global Markets
, Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange
Inc's New York Stock Exchange said in a statement.
The process in question, known as "Limit Up, Limit Down,"
involves pausing stocks or ETFs if their prices move violently
in a short time. It was introduced after the 2010 flash crash,
in which around $1 trillion was temporarily wiped from U.S.
stock markets within minutes.
When the pauses were triggered at the opening of markets
last Aug. 24, different procedures among the exchanges for
reopening the stocks and ETFs led to further pauses and
confusion.
Some securities dropped 30 percent or more from the previous
day's closing level. Prices quickly recovered later in the day
after many investors had sold at deflated prices.
The exchanges said they have, or were in the process of,
harmonizing their reopening procedures, which would lead to
fewer subsequent halts.
The exchanges also said they would use closing prices from
the previous day as the Limit Up, Limit Down reference prices
for stocks that have no opening print available on the exchange
where they are listed. This move, they said, has reduced false
Limit Up, Limit Down trading pauses by 75 percent.
The proposals are an important step toward improving
markets and protecting investors, BlackRock Inc,
Vanguard Group Inc, and State Street Global Advisors,
said in a joint statement following the exchanges' announcement.
"Harmonized rules will help improve trading for all equity
securities and promote price discovery after markets have been
halted during times of stress," the financial firms said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Additional reporting by Trevor
Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)