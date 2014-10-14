NEW YORK Oct 14 A brokerage lobby urged on
Tuesday that long-standing concerns about a conflict of interest
in voting to approve an operator for a key data processor for
the U.S. stock market be resolved before a scheduled vote on
Wednesday.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) said ineffective governance may create a highly
compromised result in voting over a "securities information
processor" (SIP) that would not serve investor or marketplace
interests.
