SAO PAULO, June 19 NYSE Euronext and
Americas Trading Group are seeking Brazilian regulatory approval
to open a new stock exchange, and the venture's officers said on
Wednesday they believe it can boost trading volumes and
liquidity in Latin America's largest equity market.
American Trading Systems Brasil, first announced last
November, can start operating next year if it gains regulatory
approval, the venture's officers said in a statement. They said
the exchange can bring down transaction costs, boost liquidity
in trading of stocks and lure more investors into Brazil.
Late last year, ATS Brasil executives told Reuters that
volumes in Brazil's equity market could increase by 15 percent
within its first year of operation. The company is 80 percent
owned by Americas Trading Group, a Rio de Janeiro-based trading
systems operator, with NYSE owning 20 percent and becoming ATS
Brasil's main technology provider.
The statement quoted Chief Executive Alan Gandelman as
saying ATS Brasil "will add a new trading platform, incentivize
growth in this industry and facilitate access to overseas
investors."
It has been more than a year since exchange operator
DirectEdge announced plans to open a new bourse in Brazil to
challenge incumbent BM&FBovespa SA, which enjoys a
near-monopoly on all trading, clearing and settlement services
for most locally traded shares.
Shares of BM&FBovespa tumbled 3.5 percent on Wednesday to
12.65 reais, extending this year's drop to 7.2 percent.
Many analysts have said another competitor to BM&FBovespa
could help improve pricing of Brazilian assets by attracting
high-frequency traders who require a system prepared to receive
an enormous amount of trading orders in ultra-high speed.
The statement did not say whether a clearinghouse could be
built up as part of the new exchange. Currently there are no
legal rules in place requiring BM&FBovespa to sell or rent
clearing services, a strategic part of any trading business
requiring a huge investment of time and money and in which the
São Paulo-based company has a near monopoly.
In Brazil, trading transactions are settled through a
central counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and
capital-intensive venture. Unlike in the United States,
exchanges in Brazil have to identify final buyers and sellers,
not brokers, on a given deal and cannot execute cross-country
orders.
In November, ATS Brasil executives said the new exchange
would rent BM&FBovespa's clearinghouse, even though the Sao
Paulo-based exchange has said it is unlikely to share its
facilities until at least 2014.