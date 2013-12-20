SAO PAULO Dec 20 Bourses and clearinghouses
will have 18 months to adapt to new rules in Brazil's financial
exchange industry that will be implemented in June, securities
industry watchdog CVM said on Friday, in a step aimed at
fostering competition and transparency in domestic financial
markets.
The new regulatory framework for the so-called market
structure segment, which encompasses exchanges, clearinghouses,
depositary companies and financial information providers, should
"ensure conditions for the safe development of Brazilian
markets, in line with the global standards widely viewed as
adequate to prevent financial crises," CVM said in a statement.
Rio de Janeiro-based CVM edited four different sets of rules
dealing with registration, custody, central counterparty and
clearinghouse services, after discussing them for months with
BM&FBovespa SA, the nation's sole listed bourse,
securities clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
and other industry players.
The rules are likely to have an impact on the way exchanges
and financial information providers conduct business in Latin
America's largest economy. Under current rules, BM&FBovespa
enjoys a near-monopoly on all trading, clearing and settlement
services for most locally traded shares.
Likewise, trading transactions in Brazil are settled through
a central counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and
capital-intensive venture that has for years helped drive
potential newcomers away from BM&FBovespa's turf. There are no
rules in place requiring BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing
services.
BM&FBovespa is unlikely to share clearing, custody and
settlement facilities with potential rivals until at least the
start of 2015, when the integration of its four separate
post-trading facilities would be ready.
An independent study on competition in the market structure
industry, commissioned by the CVM last year, found that lack of
competition is unlikely to cause harm in the medium term. It
proposed a self-imposed regime of price monitoring and
benchmarking by BM&FBovespa, incentives to improve access to
BM&FBovespa's clearing, and ways to enhance market supervision
and regulation.
Of the items, registration-related issues will take effect
immediately.