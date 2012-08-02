CHICAGO Aug 2 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options exchange, said second-quarter profit rose 22 percent from a year earlier as investors bought and sold more of its contracts.

The parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said net income rose to 37.9 million, or 44 cents a share, up from $32.6 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $132.6 million from $120.3 million. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)