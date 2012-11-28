CHICAGO Nov 28 CME Group Inc may pay
out the exchange operator's yearly dividend this year to avoid a
bite from higher taxes likely next year, a top exchange official
said.
"We'll be going to our board in December, to talk about
potentially pulling that payment into December to avoid some of
the tax uncertainty for receivers of that dividend," CME Chief
Financial Officer James Parisi told analysts at a conference
sponsored by KBW.
Several companies have declared one-time cash dividends in
recent days ahead of a likely increase in the dividend tax rate
due to the "fiscal cliff" - a spate of tax increases and
spending cuts due to kick in at the beginning of next year if
Congress and the White House cannot reach an agreement on a new
deficit-cutting plan.
CME usually issues an annual dividend in February or March,
Parisi said.