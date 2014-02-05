Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the biggest
operator of U.S. futures exchanges, on Wednesday extended the
contracts of its top two executives, Terry Duffy and Phupinder
Gill.
Duffy, 55, will now remain the Chicago-based company's
executive chairman and president through the end of 2017, CME
Group said in a statement. His prior contract was due to expire
at the end of 2015.
Gill, 53, will retain his post as the company's chief
executive officer through the end of 2016, the company said. His
prior contract ran through the end of this year.
No details on compensation were immediately available.
CME Group, which runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and
the New York Mercantile Exchange among others, competes with
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, which recently
boosted its international profile with the acquisition of NYSE
Euronext.
CME is planning to launch its first overseas exchange in
London this year.