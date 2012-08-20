* CME applies to set up currency futures exchange
* Appoints Robert Ray as CME Europe chief
* Will look to launch other products
* Targets a 'brand new set of clients' -CME CEO
By Luke Jeffs and David Sheppard
LONDON, Aug 20 CME Group Inc, the
biggest U.S. futures market operator, plans to launch a European
exchange in a bid to break the duopoly of NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse AG and expand CME's customer base
in the process.
The operator of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago
Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange said on
Monday it was applying to Britain's Financial Services Authority
for approval to open a London-based market offering currency
futures in mid-2013.
CME has stakes in several foreign exchanges, including in
Brazil and Dubai, but London would be its first solo run in an
overseas market. CME's new CEO, Malaysia-born Phupinder Gill,
took the reins of the Chicago-based company earlier this year
vowing an international perspective for the 164-year-old U.S.
futures powerhouse.
"We're talking about a brand new set of clients that would
not otherwise trade on CME," Gill said in an interview,
referring to the targeted clientele for the proposed exchange.
Although CME already offers currency futures in Chicago, "we are
not talking about existing clients that are going to shift their
business."
Gill said the plan is to add contracts tied to other assets
at a later date, but suggested he would be cautious about any
direct challenge to NYSE and Deutsche Boerse, whose exchanges
dominate trading in European futures.
He declined to say how much the new exchange will cost CME,
saying only the expense will be similar to that of any startup.
NYSE's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex have more than 90
percent of the total world trading in some European contracts,
including short-term interest-rate futures in London and bond
futures in Frankfurt.
The threat of a monopoly, particularly in futures tied to
rates, brought competition authorities to block the planned
merger between those exchanges earlier this year.
"It's hard to take away liquidity from the incumbent," Gill
said. He should know: CME last year listed its own versions of
Liffe's short-term rates contracts, but has won few converts.
The CME's proposal is a major step up in its European
expansion ambitions and follows a challenging two years in which
the exchange known as "the Merc" has seen its flagship West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil contract lose share to a London
rival.
The IntercontinentalExchange Inc saw trading volumes
of its Brent contract in London surpass the CME for the first
quarter on record between April and June of this year.
CME already runs a London-based European clearing house for
swaps, which serves to deal with some of the risks of trading
these complex derivatives. In May it lost a year-long takeover
battle for the London Metal Exchange.
Robert Ray, CME's managing director of products and
services, will become chief executive officer of CME Europe, the
company said.
FUTURES REFORM
The CME's move is timed to benefit from regulators' moves to
overhaul the region's derivatives business by encouraging
competition in futures trading and standardizing the vast and
largely unregulated over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market.
European policymakers have proposed technical changes in
areas such as clearing and the licensing of indexes to ensure
that new entrants such as CME Europe can compete more
effectively with incumbents.
Regulators also want to make large chunks of the $700
trillion OTC derivatives market, which is traded privately
between banks and hedge funds, operate more like exchange-based
products such as shares.
"There could be opportunities for the CME as the provider of
clearing and trading services as regulators seek to push the
market away from its current largely uncleared, largely
bilateral, and largely voice-brokered model," said Richard
Perrott, an exchange analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Regulators are keen to shake up OTC derivatives to tackle
some systemic problems that arose after the collapse four years
ago of Lehman Brothers, a big OTC trading bank.
The CME will likely have a fight on its hands as the
incumbents aggressively defend their home markets, Perrott said.
"It tends to be difficult for new entrants to compete
directly with incumbents in futures trading. The CME will need
to offer something different in Europe, perhaps in terms of
technology or clearing, and it is not immediately obvious what
that will be."
CME has also been canvassing metals traders about the
viability of an aluminium contract to rival that of the London
Metal Exchange, which has dominated the $80 billion market for
decades, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month.
CME shares dipped 0.2 percent to close at $53.99 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.