BRIEF-Onex reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
LONDON Aug 20 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, has applied to create an exchange in the UK that it says would initially begin trading foreign exchange futures products.
In a statement on Monday, which came after the Wall Street Journal said that CME was looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the company said it expects to launch the new exchange in mid-2013.
Robert Ray, CME's managing director of products and services, will become chief executive officer of CME Europe, the company said.
Chicago-based CME runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange.
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.