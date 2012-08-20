LONDON Aug 20 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, has applied to create an exchange in the UK that it says would initially begin trading foreign exchange futures products.

In a statement on Monday, which came after the Wall Street Journal said that CME was looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the company said it expects to launch the new exchange in mid-2013.

Robert Ray, CME's managing director of products and services, will become chief executive officer of CME Europe, the company said.

Chicago-based CME runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange.