By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer

CHICAGO, Oct 11 CME Group Inc (CME.O), which last year opened a London clearinghouse, may build out its European operations to include an exchange, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're definitely evaluating" a build up of European trading operations, CME's Craig Donohue said in an interview at the exchange's Chicago headquarters. "I wouldn't foreclose that opportunity. Right now the focus has been primarily on clearing, but that's something that we're certainly thinking about."

Donohue did not say whether the plan would be to build or to buy an exchange, but appeared not to rule out either.

London Metal Exchange, which offers trading on a suite of metals futures that is largely missing from CME's stable, said last month it is considering a sale after receiving expressions of interest. LME has said there are at least 10 suitors, but any potential deal is not likely to be done before the end of the second quarter next year, if one is done at all.

Although Donohue and other exchange officials have repeatedly said they see no "large-scale" acquisitions in CME's near future, Donohue seemed to suggest LME could be a target.

"I've never been specific about what constitutes large, but certainly if you looked at our past, large-scale would be like Chicago Board of Trade or New York Mercantile Exchange," Donohue said.

CME bought CBOT for $11 billion in 2007 and it bought Nymex for $8 billion in 2008. Observers say LME could be valued at about $1 billion.

"We've always had a very focused mergers and acquisitions strategy. It's been derivatives only," he said. "For those reasons, that narrows the range of exchange companies that we're particularly interested in." (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer in Chicago; editing by Andre Grenon)