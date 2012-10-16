Oct 16 CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it has won
regulatory approval for new rules that could blunt an expected
rise in margining costs as regulators force as much as $400
trillion in over-the-counter interest-rate swaps into
clearinghouses.
CME's new rules, which take effect on Nov. 19, allow hedge
funds and other trading firms to back rate swaps, Treasury
futures and Eurodollar futures cleared at CME as a single pool
of trades, rather than separately. The result will be
"significant capital efficiencies for certain portfolios," CME
said in a statement.
Starting next year, Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform will
require most interest-rate swaps to be guaranteed at a regulated
clearinghouse, forcing traders to come up with new collateral to
back the contracts.
A Tabb Group report in October put the extra cost of
margining interest-rate swaps, without new rules at CME and
other clearinghouses, at a little more than $2 trillion.
The same report estimated that CME's so-called portfolio
margining could trim that extra cost by at least $618 billion.
CME did not provide its own estimate.
Currently, hedge funds and other so-called buyside customers
must put up margins separately for swaps and futures. With
portfolio margining, traders usually end up posting less
collateral because some of the interest-rate risk of their swaps
position is offset by that of their futures position.