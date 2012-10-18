* MGEX to be last privately held U.S. agricultural exchange
* Some see IntercontinentalExchange Inc as likely suitor
* MGEX seeking to build market participation in Canada
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Oct 18 More than 130 years after it
joined exchanges in Chicago and Kansas City as a marketplace for
U.S. farmers to hedge their crops, the Minneapolis Grain
Exchange now has a lonely distinction: the last best chance for
acquisitive rival Intercontinental Exchange to get a
foothold in the market.
In the wake of Wednesday's deal for Chicago rival CME Group
to buy the Kansas City Board of Trade, the so-called
MGEX is now the last independently owned agricultural exchange
in the United States, home to a niche spring wheat contract as
well as more esoteric products including agricultural index
contracts and apple juice futures.
Although trading volume in MGEX wheat is only a
third as much as Kansas City's wheat contract and
equivalent to just 5 percent of the benchmark Chicago Board of
Trade contract, it may prove to be a better fit for ICE.
First, both exchanges are wholly committed to electronic
trade: ICE has made a habit of shutting open-outcry trading
floors after buying other exchanges in New York and London,
while MGEX closed its open-outcry futures pit in 2008.
And both have maneuvered to tap into business from Canada,
where the grains market is opening up for the first time since
1943. MGEX last year allowed Canadian wheat to be delivered
against its contract, while ICE bought the Winnipeg futures
market in 2007 and launched a suite of little-traded grain
futures at the start of this year.
Having missed out this summer on buying the London Metals
Exchange and now pipped in Kansas City, MGEX is ICE's last
chance to challenge the CME in U.S. agricultural markets,
expanding beyond energy and soft commodities, traders say.
"The speculation would be that ICE would be interested in
Minneapolis, to get a foothold into the U.S. agricultural trade.
That is the talk," said Austin Damiani, an analyst with Frontier
Futures in Minneapolis.
MGEX President and CEO Mark Bagan would not comment on
whether the exchange was involved in any merger talks.
"We will evaluate all opportunities to observe what is best
for our market participants and our members," he said.
An ICE spokesperson also declined to comment on whether it
was interested in bidding for or buying MGEX or whether it had
bid for Kansas City. KCBT officials said they had multiple
bidders, but did not name them.
CME's purchase of the KCBT comes five years after it beat
rival ICE in a bidding war for the Chicago Board of Trade and
came as little shock to most dealers. The surprise, instead, was
that Kansas City fell first.
"I thought Minneapolis would be the first to be gobbled up,"
said Ken Smithmier, market analyst for The Hightower Report, a
Chicago-based research and advisory firm.
But Thomas Caldwell, CEO of Toronto-based Caldwell Asset
Management, whose firm owns 13 seats at the KCBT and 37 more at
MGEX, dismissed as wishful thinking any market talk that
Minneapolis would be next.
"It seems to us that management doesn't really care too much
about the non-trading owners of the exchange," he said, noting
that KCBT had paid dividends to shareholders for years, while
Minneapolis has resisted such payouts. Calling Minneapolis Grain
Exchange's management "myopic," he added, "we're pretty annoyed
at the bunch."
MGEX LOOKS TO CANADA
Housed in a landmark downtown building, MGEX launched its
signature contract in 1883 to trade the region's hard red spring
wheat, a high-protein variety used to make bread and frozen
dough products that today accounts for about a quarter of all
U.S. wheat production.
Perhaps the exchange's greatest fame came in early 2008 as
spring wheat futures skyrocketed to $25 a bushel, the
highest-ever price for any U.S. wheat contract, amid
historically tight U.S. and world supplies of high-protein
wheat.
MGEX staff have spent the last few years working to raise
the exchange's profile in Canada, the world's top exporter of
spring wheat. Anticipating the dismantling of the Canadian Wheat
Board's marketing monopoly in August this year, MGEX announced
in 2011 that it would allow non-U.S. wheat to be delivered
against its futures contract.
"With the Canadian Wheat Board going out of business, the
Canadians are looking to hedge their wheat totally with us,"
said one member of the MGEX board of directors, who declined to
say whether MGEX had been approached for a takeover, and
declined to be named due to lack of authorization to speak on
behalf of the exchange on the issue.
"We see a marriage of us with Canada to trade a truly North
American wheat contract. The size does not bother us. We have an
efficient operation," the board member said.
Bagan and MGEX traders said the Canadian Wheat Board had
been a major hedger on the MGEX.
Open interest in MGEX spring wheat totaled 43,766 contracts
as of Tuesday, up from less than 31,000 in July but down from an
all-time high of 73,279 in November 2010.
Open interest in CBOT wheat totaled 462,288 contracts by
Tuesday, with KCBT wheat listed at 158,180 contracts.
In a bid to gain a share of the lucrative U.S. grain market,
ICE challenged the CME by launching look-alike corn, wheat and
soybean contracts earlier this year, offering exclusively
electronic trading nearly 24 hours a day. But trading activity
has been anemic at best. Open interest in ICE U.S. wheat futures
as of Tuesday totaled 694 contracts.
ELECTRICITY, SHRIMP AND APPLE JUICE
Along with spring wheat, MGEX has experimented over the
years with a host of other contracts, from electricity to
shrimp. Most recently, MGEX began trading apple juice
concentrate futures in August.
MGEX wheat futures trade on the CME Group's Globex platform,
along with KCBT and CME's Chicago Board of Trade wheat. But
unlike wheat futures in Kansas City or Chicago, MGEX spring
wheat futures have been traded all-electronically since late
2008. MGEX options are traded electronically as well as by open
outcry.
However, the volume of trade in Minneapolis has long trailed
that of the KCBT and the CME Group.
A former outside member of the KCBT board of directors who
declined to be named said that CME's purchase of the KCBT meant
it would only be "a matter of time before the Minneapolis is
brought in."
Traders said MGEX membership prices remained well below
their 2008 peak of $289,000, with the latest membership bid
posted Wednesday at $85,000. Seats have not traded above
$100,000 since March.
Based on the last traded price, with a total of 402
memberships, the exchange would have a value of $34.2 million,
excluding other assets such as the MGEX building.