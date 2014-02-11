By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 11 The salaries of CME Group Inc's
top two executives remain unchanged under employment contracts
the exchange operator extended last week, regulatory documents
filed on Tuesday show.
The annual base salary of CME Group President and
Executive Chairman Terry Duffy, 55, stayed $1.25 million. Chief
Executive Phupinder Gill, 53, kept his base salary of $1
million.
CME Group, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, had
no immediate comment on the executives salaries.
Duffy, whose prior contract was due to expire at the end of
2015, will remain in his position through the end of 2017,
according to the extended employment contract. Gill, whose prior
contract ran through the end of this year, will retain his post
as CEO through the end of 2016.
Duffy received a pay raise to $1.25 million from $1 million
when he took on the title of president in 2012. Gill's salary
jumped to $1 million level from $800,000 when he was promoted to
CEO from president in 2012.
CME Group, which runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and
the New York Mercantile Exchange among others, competes with
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, which recently
boosted its international profile with the acquisition of NYSE
Euronext.
CME Group last week reported higher earnings for the fourth
quarter, although the financial results fell short of analysts'
estimates.
The company is planning to launch its first overseas
exchange in London this year.