By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 The world's top futures
exchanges plan to put their failed mega-mergers behind them with
strategic deals to position themselves for reforms to force
complex derivatives to start using their services.
The likes of CME Group, Deutsche Boerse
and IntercontinentalExchange are gearing up their
European clearing units, but exchange chiefs told a conference
on Tuesday that they will also look at deals.
"A wave of business is coming into exchanges and all of us
are preparing for organic growth, though there are bits and
pieces that you may want to acquire to nudge that along,"
Jeffrey Sprecher, the chief executive of ICE, said on Tuesday.
Similarly, Andreas Preuss, head of Deutsche Boerse's futures
market, told the International Derivatives Expo in London: "Our
strategic plans evolve around intelligent organic growth ... and
intelligent acquisitions."
Exchange-owned clearing houses sit between trading partners,
stepping in to reimburse any firm left out of pocket by the
default of a trading partner.
Clearing is mandatory for firms trading exchange-listed
products such as shares and futures, but it is optional when
trading off-exchange instruments such as swaps, which allow
traders to hedge their bets.
Politicians and regulators have been keen to overhaul the
financial markets to tackle many of the problems exposed by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
To this end, European policymakers want to pass rules next
year to force banks trading in the $700 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market to use exchange-owned
clearing houses.
The exchange bosses hope that these plans will give their
businesses a much-needed boost at a time when trading activity -
their main source of revenue - remains weak amid lingering
concerns over the financial crisis.
The CME and Deutsche Boerse, for example, have said they
will start clearing interest-rate swaps in the next six months;
a move that pitches them into direct competition with
LCH.Clearnet, the incumbent supplier.
A series of smaller, strategic deals around swap clearing
would mark a new phase in exchange mergers and acquisitions
after a spate of failed mega-mergers between some of the largest
exchange groups.
Deutshe Boerse and the New York Stock Exchange's proposal to
create the world's largest exchange operator with a $7.4 billion
merger was rejected by European anti-trust authorities in
February.
ICE was forced to drop its $11.3 billion joint bid with
Nasdaq OMX to buy NYSE Euronext after
competition authorities in the United States blocked the deal in
May last year.
(Editing by David Goodman)