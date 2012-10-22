By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. exchange operator Direct
Edge said on Monday it found a discrepancy between how a stock
trades in certain circumstances compared with what its rules
state, a contradiction at the center of a growing debate over
market complexity and fairness.
The discrepancy that Direct Edge found in its
mid-point-match (MPM) order types has existed since trading
platform EDGX officially launched as a national securities
exchange in July 2010, the company said in a notice to traders.
An order type is the set of instructions that govern the
price and other variables in stock transactions. Critics have
charged that their complexity has led to trading abuses. Some
have called for a ban on new order types because exchanges have
been rolling them out faster than industry experts can fully
understand them.
The discrepancy Direct Edge found involves the exchange's
Rule 11.8(a)(2), which is supposed to assign priority to MPM
orders over, among others, non-displayed limit orders.
Direct Edge said EDGX usually assigns priority for MPM
orders but it had identified a circumstance in which the trading
platform did not.
The MPM order is designed to provide at least a half-cent
price improvement on every execution for stocks priced above $1,
according to Direct Edge. In addition, the likelihood that MPM
orders are executed and result in price improvement is higher
because they automatically interact with displayed order flow.
"It's marketed to all type of players in the industry, 'Use
this. You'll get price improvement, it's worth paying up for,'"
said Sal Arnuk, a co-founder of brokerage Themis Trading LLC in
Chatham, New Jersey. "It's in direct contradiction to its own
rule book."
How often the trading priority that MPM was supposed to
deliver but didn't was not indicated in the trading notice.
Direct Edge spokesman Jim Gorman declined to comment.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has insisted that
exchanges publish rules that are coherent and clear, and that
they abide by them. The SEC declined to comment on Direct Edge's
trading notice.