* Exchanges reap big revenues when panic grips marketplace

* Analysts boost Nasdaq, NYSE ratings and EPS estimates

* Uncertainty and volatility 'very good for exchanges'

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock exchanges could quietly log record per-share earnings this quarter thanks to a surge in trading volume, and analysts are urging investors to step in to take advantage of the broader market selloff.

Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) received at least two rating upgrades this week, while one analyst boosted NYSE Euronext's NYX.N profit expectations, underscoring the revenues these companies reap when panic and volatility grip the marketplace.

As the S&P 500 index .SPX this month took its sharpest drop in more than two years, driven by fear of another global recession, average U.S. volume spiked to 11.8 billion shares traded per day, as of the end of last week.

August may yet surpass the record 12.1 billion shares set in May 2010, when the 20-minute "flash crash" rocked cash equity markets on May 6.

Shares of the Nasdaq Stock Market parent are down 11 percent since the end of June, while the Big Board parent dropped 23 percent, undercut by the sputtering economic recovery, gridlock in Washington and the threat of a European transaction tax. [ID:nLDE77MOUQ]

Exchanges "are now trading at their lowest earnings multiples since the height of the financial crisis in late 2008, well below their one-year and three-year historical averages. We believe that this represents a very attractive entry point for investors," Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

O'Shaughnessy raised his rating on Nasdaq to "strong buy" from "outperform" and boosted its third-quarter earnings target by 6 cents to 69 cents per share, which would be a record.

UBS analyst Alex Kramm on Wednesday raised his target to 66 cents and boosted Nasdaq's rating to "buy" from "neutral."

On average, the trans-Atlantic market operator is expected to earn 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nasdaq's EPS record is 62 cents, set in the second quarter.

Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, on a conference call a month ago, said he is pursuing a bigger chunk of what he sees as a $4 billion revenue opportunity in the U.S. equity market, including offering data, co-location and risk management services to electronic traders. [ID:nN1E76Q03J]

"Nasdaq represents a well-diversified franchise in the exchange industry that is trading at a deep discount," Kramm wrote to clients, noting the company's price-to-earnings ratio is relatively low at 8 times 2012 expectations, after the recent share drop.

NYSE Euronext, in the midst of securing regulatory approval for a $9 billion takeover by Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), is now expected to log record EPS of 74 cents in the quarter, based on O'Shaughnessy's revision. The average prediction is 62 cents. [ID:nL5E7JN0BD]

A selloff late last week in banks and other financial stocks could shine a favorable light on the sector's exchange stocks, including futures and options-oriented players CME Group Inc (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE.O)

Derivatives trading volume has also risen this month, though not as robustly as stock volume.

"Uncertainty and the volatility it generates is a very good thing for exchanges," O'Shaughnessy said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Matthew Lewis)