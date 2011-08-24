* Exchanges reap big revenues when panic grips marketplace
* Analysts boost Nasdaq, NYSE ratings and EPS estimates
* Uncertainty and volatility 'very good for exchanges'
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stock exchanges could
quietly log record per-share earnings this quarter thanks to a
surge in trading volume, and analysts are urging investors to
step in to take advantage of the broader market selloff.
Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) received at least two rating
upgrades this week, while one analyst boosted NYSE Euronext's
NYX.N profit expectations, underscoring the revenues these
companies reap when panic and volatility grip the marketplace.
As the S&P 500 index .SPX this month took its sharpest
drop in more than two years, driven by fear of another global
recession, average U.S. volume spiked to 11.8 billion shares
traded per day, as of the end of last week.
August may yet surpass the record 12.1 billion shares set
in May 2010, when the 20-minute "flash crash" rocked cash
equity markets on May 6.
Shares of the Nasdaq Stock Market parent are down 11
percent since the end of June, while the Big Board parent
dropped 23 percent, undercut by the sputtering economic
recovery, gridlock in Washington and the threat of a European
transaction tax. [ID:nLDE77MOUQ]
Exchanges "are now trading at their lowest earnings
multiples since the height of the financial crisis in late
2008, well below their one-year and three-year historical
averages. We believe that this represents a very attractive
entry point for investors," Raymond James analyst Patrick
O'Shaughnessy wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.
O'Shaughnessy raised his rating on Nasdaq to "strong buy"
from "outperform" and boosted its third-quarter earnings target
by 6 cents to 69 cents per share, which would be a record.
UBS analyst Alex Kramm on Wednesday raised his target to 66
cents and boosted Nasdaq's rating to "buy" from "neutral."
On average, the trans-Atlantic market operator is expected
to earn 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nasdaq's EPS record is 62 cents, set in the second quarter.
Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, on a conference
call a month ago, said he is pursuing a bigger chunk of what he
sees as a $4 billion revenue opportunity in the U.S. equity
market, including offering data, co-location and risk
management services to electronic traders. [ID:nN1E76Q03J]
"Nasdaq represents a well-diversified franchise in the
exchange industry that is trading at a deep discount," Kramm
wrote to clients, noting the company's price-to-earnings ratio
is relatively low at 8 times 2012 expectations, after the
recent share drop.
NYSE Euronext, in the midst of securing regulatory approval
for a $9 billion takeover by Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), is
now expected to log record EPS of 74 cents in the quarter,
based on O'Shaughnessy's revision. The average prediction is 62
cents. [ID:nL5E7JN0BD]
A selloff late last week in banks and other financial
stocks could shine a favorable light on the sector's exchange
stocks, including futures and options-oriented players CME
Group Inc (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and
CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE.O)
Derivatives trading volume has also risen this month,
though not as robustly as stock volume.
"Uncertainty and the volatility it generates is a very good
thing for exchanges," O'Shaughnessy said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Matthew Lewis)