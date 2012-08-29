* Analyst lowers forecasts for NYSE, CME, ICE, and Nasdaq
* Expects exchange shares to be under pressure as forecasts
cut
NEW YORK Aug 29 A steeper-than-expected drop in
trading volumes in August amid low volatility, weakened investor
confidence, and complacency ahead of the upcoming U.S.
presidential elections is set to weigh on the profits of U.S.
exchanges, Sandler O'Neill analyst Richard Repetto said on
Wednesday.
The "severe" August slowdown led Repetto to cut his
forecasts for NYSE Euronext, CME Group,
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE), and Nasdaq OMX Group
.
Markets "have remained calm in August for the first time in
years," Repetto said in a note to clients. Last year, concerns
over Europe's debt crisis, and the downgrading of the U.S.
credit rating in August led to heightened volatility and some of
the busiest days on record for some trading firms.
U.S. equity volumes, at levels not seen since at least 2004,
along with even softer European volumes, prompted Repetto to cut
his third quarter forecast for New York Stock Exchange parent
NYSE by 6 cents to 43 cents a share. He cut his full year
forecast for the transatlantic exchange operator by 12 cents to
$1.86, and his 2013 forecast by 19 cents to $2.39.
At CME, biggest U.S. futures market operator, August-to-date
average daily volume, excluding the seasonally slow month of
December, is the lowest since July 2009, Repetto said.
He cut his forecasts for CME by 5 cents to 70 cents a share
for the quarter, by 8 cents to $3.16 for the year, and by 16
cents to $3.44 for 2013.
Sandler O'Neill's earnings per share forecasts for ICE were
lowered by 13 cents to $1.81 for the quarter, by 17 cents to
$7.64 for the year, and by 14 cents to $8.50 for 2013. Average
daily volumes at ICE futures are down 11.5 percent
month-over-month in and 17.6 percent from August 2011.
Repetto trimmed his earnings per share for Nasdaq by 1 cent
to 60 cents for the quarter, by 2 cents to $2.48 for the year,
and by 5 cents to $2.85 for 2013. August volumes for Nasdaq's
consolidated matched U.S. shares were at their lowest monthly
average in nearly 7 years, offsetting strength in equity
options.
Exchange shares are likely to be under pressure in the near
term as analyst estimates are revised lower, Repetto added.
Shares of NYSE were down 0.1 percent at $25 in early
afternoon trading. Nasdaq was down 0.6 percent at $22.96, ICE
was down 0.9 percent at $137.15, and CME was up 0.6 percent at
$54.35.