LONDON, Sept 23 The London Metal Exchange, the
world's top market for industrial metals that is now seeing
record trading volumes, is considering selling itself after
being approached, it said on Friday. [ID:nL5E7KN3M5]
Here are some of the world's major stock-exchange deals,
ranked by size:
* July 2007: Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc, the
world's largest derivatives exchange, agrees to buy cross-town
rival CBOT Holdings Inc for more than $11 billion, ending a
century of competition to create the world's largest publicly
traded exchange by market capitalization. (CME.O)
* April 2007: NYSE Group Inc acquires Euronext NV, an
Amsterdam-based provider of securities brokerage services for
around $10.2 billion to create NYSE Euronext NYX.N.
* February 2011: Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) agrees to
acquire NYSE Euronext in a deal worth $9 billion. Merger
expected to close by year end.
* October 2010: Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI) agrees an
$8.3 billion takeover of Australia's ASX Ltd (ASX.AX) to create
Asia's fourth-largest stock exchange. Deal awaiting government
approval.
* August 2008: CME Group Inc (CME.O) buys NYMEX Holdings
Inc, a provider of physical commodities futures and options
exchange, in a deal valued at $7.56 billion.
* February 2008: Nasdaq acquires Nordic European-based
exchange operator OMX for around $4 billion, forming Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc (NDAQ.O).
* December 2007: Eurex AG acquires U.S.-based International
Securities Exchange Holdings Inc, a provider of equity options
trading services, for $2.82 billion.
* March 2006: Archipelago Holdings Inc merges with the New
York Stock Exchange to form NYSE Group Inc in a stock-swap deal
valued at $2.26 billion.
* October 2007: London Stock Exchange buys Borsa Italiana
SpA, a Milan-based provider of securities brokerage services,
in a $2.15 billion deal.
* July 2006: Australian Stock Exchange Ltd acquires SFE
Corp Ltd, a commodities future exchange, in a $1.59 billion
deal.
* May 2008: TSX Group Inc acquires Bourse de Montreal Inc
for $1.19 billion.
* January 2007: IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) buys
the New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), a soft commodity market,
for about $1 billion.
* July 2010: IntercontinentalExchange purchases
Britain-based Climate Exchange for $597 million.
* October 2008: NYSE Euronext buys American Stock Exchange
from Amex Membership Corp for $260 million in stock.
* March 2000: Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (0388.HK) buys
Hong Kong Futures Exchange in a stock swap valued at $160.2
million.
* June 2007: IntercontinentalExchange buys Winnipeg
Commodity Exchange for C$40 million.
(Source: Thomson Reuters data; Compiled by Reuters
journalists; editing by Anthony Barker and Andre Grenon)