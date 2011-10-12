JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 Exchanges from South Africa, Brazil, Hong Kong, Russia and India said on Wednesday they would form an alliance to cross-list equity index derivatives.

Exchanges from the emerging nations bloc known as BRICS also said at a World Federation of Exchanges conference they would jointly develop cross-listed local currency products and cross-listed equity index derivatives in local currencies by 2012. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)