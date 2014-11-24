SAO PAULO Nov 24 BM&FBovespa SA
wants to buy up to 15 percent of every major stock exchange
operator in Latin America in a move to assert the influence of
Brazil's sole listed bourse across the region, Chief Executive
Officer Edemir Pinto told the Financial Times.
São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa, which was created after the
tie-up of two arch-rivals in 2008, hired two banks last month to
acquire stakes in the main exchanges of Mexico, Colombia, Chile,
Peru and Argentina, Pinto said in an interview with the FT
published on Monday.
He added that the goal of those purchase is to ensure a
board seat on each of the bourses.
Pinto's remarks underscore a trend among the world's largest
exchanges, which are building up stakes in some rivals to tap
into the potential of some of the world's fastest-growing
capital markets. CME Group Inc, which owns a stake in
BM&FBovespa, and Nasdaq OMX Group Inc are among bourse
operators increasing their foothold in countries across Latin
America and Asia.
The media office of BM&FBovespa did not respond immediately
to requests for comment on the FT story, but an external public
relations executive working for the bourse said the content of
the article accurately reflected Pinto's comments.
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB is Mexico's
exchange, while Bolsa de Valores de Colombia SA,The
other bourses are Argentina's Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires
SA, Chile's Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago SA
and Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA.
