By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 4 A stalemate over selecting a new
manager of a data processor that publishes quotes and sale
prices for Nasdaq-listed stocks may be resolved because of new
rules that ease voting requirements, according to a recent
regulatory filing.
The next vote by the 14 exchanges and the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority that are members of a committee that
oversees the "securities information processor" (SIP) for Nasdaq
stocks is scheduled for Wednesday.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved
rule changes the exchanges submitted in early October that eased
voting requirements on fees and other issues related to the SIP
that Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has traditionally managed.
The new rules might break a deadlock that has persisted
after half a dozen votes and caught the SEC's attention. Nasdaq
and Tradeworx, a proprietary trading firm, are vying for the
contract, sources have said.
Stephen Luparello, director of the division of Trading and
Markets at the SEC, said the commission is aware of the
stalemate, but commission action was not contemplated.
"At some point the Commission has the authority to push plan
participants in one direction or another, but at this point it's
theirs to choose," Luparello told Reuters last week.
The new rules do not address a conflict of interest that
exists when an exchange that bids to manage the SIP also votes
to select a winner. The Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, a lobby for brokers and asset managers,
complained last month about the conflict.
After a SIP malfunction sparked a three-hour trading halt in
August 2013, Nasdaq said it no longer wanted to manage the SIP
and demanded changes to the contract for running the processor,
including the creation of a limited liability company.
An agreement to form "CTC LLC" will soon be filed in draft
form with the SEC, a source at an exchange said.
Janet Angstadt, a securities lawyer at Katten Muchin
Rosenman LLP in Chicago, has been the general counsel on
formation of CTC, an abbreviation for Consolidated Tape C. The
Nasdaq SIP processes information published on Tape C.
Angstadt was formerly general counsel at NYSE Arca, an
exchange operated by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, and
was senior counsel at the SEC's division of market regulation.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)