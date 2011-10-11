* Nov. 8 the latest to address antitrust concerns-source
* EU sent exchanges 'statement of objections' Oct. 5
* $9 bln deal will deliver savings to customers-NYSE exec
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Oct 11 Merger partners Deutsche Boerse
AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have until Nov. 8 to
formally address the European Commission's specific concerns
over their $9 billion deal, according to a source familiar with
the time table.
Officials at the exchange operators are now still reading
and analyzing the document, known as the "statement of
objections," that European Union antitrust regulators sent to
them on Oct. 5, said the source, who wasn't authorized to speak
publicly. [ID:nL5E7LA393]
The German exchange agreed to buy the Big Board parent in
February, a transaction that would create the world's largest
market operator.
The EU antitrust review got underway this summer and could
continue through the rest of the year as regulators decide
whether to allow the companies to combine their Eurex and Liffe
venues to take a strangle hold on exchange-based European
derivatives trading.
Regulators are expected to look only at exchange-traded
derivatives rather than including the broader over-the-counter
derivatives market, separate sources told Reuters on Monday. A
narrow view of the market could make it more difficult for the
deal to win regulatory approval.
At a Futures Industry Association conference here on
Tuesday, a top NYSE Euronext executive said the combination
will create a European "champion" that will deliver savings to
hedge funds and other market users.
"We have to show value to end-users," Garry Jones, who runs
NYSE's global derivatives business, told the conference.
The deal between the two derivatives giants will deliver as
much as $4 billion in savings on margins, he said, while also
pledging that the merged company will not use its bigger size
to raise prices.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Steve Orlofsky)