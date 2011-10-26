* Nasdaq's PHLX market share drops 2 pct points in October

* Greifeld says drop requires response; gives no details

* ISE's Katz says new technology has fueled trading gains

By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, Oct 26 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's (NDAQ.O) main U.S. stock-options venue is losing ground to rivals, and Chief Executive Robert Greifeld is promising to respond.

Nasdaq's PHLX market share has dropped 2 percentage points in the past month, figures from options clearinghouse OCC showed on Wednesday, handling just 18 percent of the 317 million contracts traded on U.S. stock and stock-index options so far in October.

Last month, PHLX handled 20 percent of all U.S. options contracts. In May, it accounted for 24.3 percent.

Speaking with investors on a conference call after Nasdaq reported a 20 percent jump in profit last quarter [ID:nN1E79O1MQ], Greifeld blamed the market share decline at PHLX in part on a drop in trades linked to bets on stock dividends.

So-called dividend trades are a niche strategy that has found a vibrant home at the former Philadelphia Stock Exchange, one of two floor-based options exchanges left in the United States.

Greifeld said PHLX's competition had "an additional capability that's been effective and that we need to respond to. Obviously we're in the process of doing that."

Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) International Securities Exchange, which has long criticized PHLX's high-volume dividend trade business for what it views as distorting real market share trends, won Securities and Exchange Commission approval earlier this year for an off-exchange trade-matching technique that other exchanges have since adopted.

But ISE CEO Gary Katz attributes ISE's market share gains over the past few months not to the new offering but to a speedier, more reliable trading system, with more bells and whistles than its previous one. ISE's share rose to 18.2 percent so far in October up from about 16.5 percent in July.

"We've not had a market outage since we've rolled out the platform," ISE CEO Gary Katz said in an interview. That reliability, and the much faster new technology, "gives them (market makers) the confidence to create these very deep and tight markets," which attracts more volume.

CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) this month began offering electronic trading of its exclusive options tied to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, a move that also required SEC approval.

Trading at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the oldest U.S. options market, and CBOE's new electronic market in New York, accounted for just over 27 percent of all options contracts that changed hands this month, OCC figures show.

NYSE Euronext's two venues handled 25.3 percent, also up about half a percentage point.

Greifeld did not provide any details on his plans for recapturing market share.

"I think you'll see stabilization" in market share, he said. "Until we respond we're not going to recapture it. We have felt the impact of the move and we need to respond." (With reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill)