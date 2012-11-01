CHICAGO Nov 1 CBOE Holdings Inc will
soon offer a new set of fee discounts to its most active traders
to head off a recent decline in market share for single-stock
options, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Market share in those highly competitive options has eroded
this year, and CEO William Brodsky told analysts on a conference
call Thursday that the exchange would unveil a new set of volume
incentives "in the near future."
The operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange has
credited fee discounts with increasing business in options on
individual stocks, in which it competes head to head with eight
other exchanges.
CBOE has boosted fees on contracts it offers exclusively.
Brodsky also said he sees "tremendous potential" for
overseas growth, particularly in contracts tied to volatility
like CBOE's VIX "fear" index. The exchange has extended its
trading hours and is opening a London hub to capture more of
that business.