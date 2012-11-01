Nov 1 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the biggest and oldest U.S. stock-options market, said third-quarter earnings had fallen 16 percent, hurt by a drop in trading.

The operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange reported a profit of $37.7 million, or 43 cents a share, excluding one-time tax items. That was down from $44.7 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.