NEW YORK, April 26 A plan to test limiting a contentious pricing model used by U.S. stock exchanges could have negative consequences and would not improve the trading of listed companies, executives from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday.

Many exchanges charge brokers a fee to immediately execute orders and that fee is used to subsidize rebates the exchanges pay to brokers that send them resting bids and offers for others to trade against.

Critics of the practice say it creates conflicts because it gives brokers incentives to send their clients' orders to the exchanges that pay the highest rebates, even if those orders could receive better executions elsewhere.

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory subcommittee has recommended that the agency test the effects of reducing exchange fees and rebates in three separate groups of stocks with market capitalizations of more than $3 billion for up to two years.

Doing so would lead brokers to increase investors' trading costs to help make up for the lost rebate revenue, said Thomas Farley, president of Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Group.

"And these higher costs go in part into the pockets of market professionals, many of whom were on the drafting subcommittee," Farley told a meeting of the SEC's Equity Market Structure Advisory Committee.

Neither NYSE nor Nasdaq, which list nearly all public U.S. companies, are represented on the committee, which includes four subcommittees made up of industry professionals tasked with considering market issues and making recommendations on what to do about them to the SEC.

NYSE and Nasdaq were invited to take part in the subcommittee discussion around the exchange pricing experiment, but both declined, said committee member Kevin Cronin, global head of trading at Invesco Ltd.

"We appreciate the invitations, but we had wanted and asked to be full members of the committee and have full representation, and not be selectively included or excluded," said Jeffrey Davis, deputy general counsel of Nasdaq.

He said recommendations of cutting exchange fees and increasing the liabilities and regulatory burdens of exchanges made by the committee reflected its lack of diversity.

NYSE objected to taking part in the subcommittee meetings because they were held behind closed doors "in a cloak-and-dagger fashion," Farley said.

If the SEC goes ahead with the experiment, more trading would move to private off-exchange trading venues that have more pricing flexibility than exchanges, Farley said. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Will Dunham)