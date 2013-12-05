By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 A trade association for the
securities industry said on Thursday it is time to revamp how
the hardware behind the trading halt in Nasdaq stocks in August
is governed, a move that would likely reduce their control by
the two leading U.S. stock exchange operators.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended a number of sweeping changes to the "securities
information processors," or SIPs, which spit out the best
quotations and last sale price of stocks traded in the U.S.
stock market.
SIFMA said neither the association nor its members had
reviewed any detailed proposal or analysis to make the SIPs more
resilient after one of them got clogged with quotes on Aug. 22,
halting Nasdaq trading for three hours.
In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, SIFMA
said broker-dealers and asset managers should be included in the
SEC's September order for the U.S. stock and options exchanges
to draw up plans to buttress the SIPs.
The SEC's mandate to the exchanges, known as self-regulatory
organizations, encompassed five broad issues, including proposed
kill switches for the exchanges that do not have them.
SIFMA's letter suggests a stand-off between the exchanges
and broker-dealers, who have long complained that while the
trade data the SIPs process comes from their customer orders,
they share little of the revenue enjoyed mostly by the
exchanges, or SROs.
Nasdaq, a unit of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, and the New
York Stock Exchange, part of IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc
, control the SIPs for the U.S. stock market and take the
lion's share of their revenue.
The Nasdaq outage is a symptom of an outdated system
designed more than 30 years ago, SIFMA said.
"The current system suffers from a lack of transparency and
competition, questions of underfunding and insulated
governance," the SIFMA letter to the SEC said.
"We believe the time is ripe for reconsidering how the SIPs
are governed, controlled and operate under the Commission's
oversight," it said.
SIFMA also said the SIPs represented conflicts of interest,
and recommended the processors provide more quotations away from
the "best bid and offer," a move that would eat into the highly
profitable proprietary data the exchanges sell.
The SROs said in November that they had established a
"pathway" for identifying contingency plans for critical
infrastructure, the so-called "single points of failure" in the
market, such as the SIPs, that make trading vulnerable to
massive disruption.
But their communique indicated reaching a solution to
fortify the SIPs was months away, if not longer.