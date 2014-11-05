By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on
Wednesday won a contract to manage a stock market data processor
that sparked a three-hour trading halt in 2013 and recently was
at the center of a stand-off among exchanges over who they would
select as the winner.
Representatives from 14 U.S. stock exchanges and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority selected Nasdaq after a
months-long bidding process, according to a statement from
Jordan & Jordan, a Wall Street consultancy that managed the bid.
Nasdaq agreed to a service contract that will require the
SIP to be available 99.98 percent of the time, Jordan & Jordan
said. The exchange operator had managed the 'securities
information processor' (SIP) for years without a hitch until a
malfunction sparked the trading halt in August 2013.
The selection of Nasdaq will lead to the formation of a
limited liability company that an exchange source said would be
called CTC LLC, short for Consolidated Tape C.
Tape C is jargon for the Nasdaq-listed stocks whose price
and quotation information used to be published on a tape. Last
sale prices and quotations from all the U.S. stock exchanges are
consolidated by the SIP and then disseminated to the market.
Nasdaq last year said it no longer wanted to manage the SIP
and demanded changes to the contract for running the processor,
including the creation of a limited liability company. Nasdaq in
September won a contract to administer the SIP's billing.
After the SIP malfunctioned, the Securities and Exchange
Commission ordered all the exchange operators to bolster the
processors' resiliency and to implement back-up systems.
Nasdaq also agreed to swap the system of the current SIP it
manages to INET technology, a move that will reduce the time it
takes to transmit stock prices and quotations to 50 microseconds
in early 2016, Jordan & Jordan said.
Within a year after INET technology is in place, the
delivery time will be cut to 25 microseconds. According to data
published by a unit of the New York Stock Exchange, trades in
Nasdaq stocks were executed on average in 720 microseconds in
the second quarter.
Nasdaq won the vote after 11 firms submitted documents
showing their intent to bid and four of the firms were
short-listed as finalists, Jordan & Jordan said.
The four finalists were Nasdaq, Thesys Technologies LLC,
CenturyLink and a unit of exchange operator Miami International
Holdings Inc. Several votes deadlocked over Nasdaq and Thesys, a
unit of proprietary trading firm Tradeworx, sources close to the
bidding process told Reuters.
A breakdown of the voting was not detailed, but an exchange
source said the vote was unanimous.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)