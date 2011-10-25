CHICAGO Oct 25 A proposed tax break designed
to keep exchange operators CME Group Inc (CME.O) and CBOE
Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) from leaving Illinois has some floor
traders worried it could crimp their business.
Executives at CME and CBOE have threatened to move their
headquarters from Chicago since the state jacked up its tax
rates earlier this year to plug a yawning budget hole.
The chief executive of CME, Craig Donohue, has said that
the rise in the corporate tax rate -- to 7 percent from 4.8
percent -- puts CME in an "untenable" situation. CME, the
biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, will pay more taxes
than any other corporation in the state, he said.
After months of negotiations with Governor Pat Quinn and
state legislators, the exchanges appear to have clinched a
sweeter deal.
A bill introduced this week by Illinois Senate President
John Cullerton would continue to subject all floor trades made
in Chicago to the higher levy, but would tax just 27.5 percent
of revenue from electronic trading and clearing. For a look at
the bill, please see 1.usa.gov/u33QBn.
Just 11 percent of CME trading takes place on its two
trading floors, one in Chicago and the other in New York. CME
-- which operators the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago
Board of Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange and offers
contracts tied to interest rates, oil, stock indexes and gold
among others -- does not provide a breakdown of revenue by
trading venue, although it typically charges higher fees for
electronic trading.
Floor traders queried on Tuesday said the way the tax break
is structured makes them nervous, because trading is already
migrating away from open outcry and to the computer screen. If
electronic trades get a tax break, they said, exchanges will
have even less of a reason to promote face-to-face trading.
"It's just another nail in the coffin for the floor," said
Chess Obermeier, a veteran corn options broker and trader at
the Chicago Board of Trade. While nearly all CME futures are
traded electronically, about 70 percent of options are still
bought and sold on the trading floor.
The tax break is designed to help the exchange companies,
and is not targeted directly at traders. Still, Obermeier
worries, traders could get hit indirectly.
"It's not going to have a big impact on us but it keeps
pushing the momentum away from the pit." he said.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie
Adler)