PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SEC seek info on EXCO's shale reserve estimates
* EXCO says to reinstate share repurchase program
* EXCO shares edge lower (Follows alerts)
Aug 5 EXCO Resources Inc has been asked by the U.S. securities regulator to furnish some information pertaining to the oil and natural gas producer's reserve estimates.
On Aug. 1, EXCO received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting information from Jan. 1, 2008 through the present regarding the Dallas-based company's proved developed producing shale gas wells and reserve estimates.
"The SEC stated that this investigation is a fact-finding inquiry," EXCO said in its quarterly filing on Wednesday.
"We understand that a number of other shale gas producers have received similar subpoenas from the SEC."
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts said that it felt like a "witch hunt" for EXCO.
"Our quick poll of shale E&Ps (on other shale gas producers receiving subpoenas) resulted in a "not yet answer."
EXCO, which operates mainly in East Texas, North Louisiana, Appalachia and the Permian Basin in West Texas, said on Friday it will reinstate a share repurchase program to buy up to $200 million shares.
The program was suspended following a proposal made by its CEO last October to buy the company. Last month, a special committee of the EXCO board ended a review of strategic alternatives as no deal was struck.
EXCO shares fell 1.7 percent to $14.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets