May 1 Exco Resources Inc posted a surprise first-quarter adjusted profit on increased production and said it is reducing its operating costs in response to the low natural gas price environment.

In the January-March quarter, natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.

The gas-focused explorer and producer said production rose 31 percent to 533 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (Mmcfe) per day in the quarter.

Net loss was $281.7 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with a profit of $21.9 million, or 10 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the Dallas, Texas-based company earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $135 million.

Analysts on average expected the company, valued at $1.59 billion, to post a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $168.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have lost about two-thirds of their value in the past year, closed at $7.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)