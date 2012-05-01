ANALYSIS-King of cost cuts, Pouyanne readies Total for new growth era
* Q1 adj EPS $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.01
* Q1 rev down 16 pct at $135 mln
May 1 Exco Resources Inc posted a surprise first-quarter adjusted profit on increased production and said it is reducing its operating costs in response to the low natural gas price environment.
In the January-March quarter, natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.
The gas-focused explorer and producer said production rose 31 percent to 533 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (Mmcfe) per day in the quarter.
Net loss was $281.7 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with a profit of $21.9 million, or 10 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the Dallas, Texas-based company earned 3 cents a share.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $135 million.
Analysts on average expected the company, valued at $1.59 billion, to post a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $168.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have lost about two-thirds of their value in the past year, closed at $7.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
