Aug 1 Natural-gas focused Exco Resources Inc has laid off 300 employees and is looking to further reduce capital expenditure and rig count to cut costs following a sharp decline in the prices of the fuel.

Natural gas prices hit a near decade low in April and drilling for the fuel has become uneconomical. Gas-directed rig count slid to 505 last week, the lowest since late July 1999, data from oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc showed on Friday.

Exco, 95 percent of whose output consists of natural gas, has aggressively been cutting rig count since late 2011. It currently has five rigs in the Haynesville shale field in Louisiana and Texas, down from an average of 22 in 2011.

"We are prepared to go to zero if need be," Chief Executive Douglas Miller said about the rig count in the shale field.

The company was also looking to cut its capital budget for the year, Miller said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

Exco has cut its expenditure outlook at least three times since last November.

The company said during the call that its employee count had fallen to 960, from 1100 at the end of last year. Including contracted employees, Exco has cut its workforce by 300 this year.

The company's shares, which have lost more than half of their value in the last year, rose as much as 6 percent to a week-high of $7.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

ASSET SALE

Exco on Tuesday said it was marketing an interest in its conventional assets and its TGGT midstream venture. BG Group Plc holds a 50 percent stake in TGGT midstream.

Exco has received a number of offers for the assets and the company will use the proceeds to reduce debt, Miller said.

The company, which has a market value of $1.59 billion, had debt of $1.91 billion as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Exco said it is also looking to buy acreages and has made a few bids.

"We are most comfortable bidding on the gas in our neighborhood," Miller said.

"The good news about Chesapeake not being in the game much is acreage costs have come down in almost every play across the country," he added.

Chesapeake Energy, the no.2 natural gas producer in the United States, is cutting back on an aggressive land-leasing program that in recent years made it one of the largest leaseholders in the country.

Exco on Tuesday posted an adjusted profit for the second quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss on better-than-expected production at Haynesville.

The company said direct operating costs fell 16 percent to 38 cents per million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in the quarter.

Analysts at BMO Capital Market raised their price target on Exco's stock to $5 from $4, citing the strong results. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) (swetha.gopinath@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: swetha.gopinath.reuters.com@reuters.net))