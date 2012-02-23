Feb 23 Exco Resources Inc posted a
lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit hurt by depressed
natural gas prices, and said it plans to significantly reduce
drilling during the year.
The Dallas-based company said it plans to operate an average
of nine rigs in the Haynesville shale and three in Marcellus,
down from 22 and four, respectively.
The company, which outlined a 2012 budget of $470 million,
said it estimates net production to average about 500 million
cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mmcfe/d) per day, lower
than the 552 mmcfe/d it produced last year.
Net loss widened to $166.6 million, or 78 cents a share,
from $72.8 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 9 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 30 percent to $179 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 17
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $7.27 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock was down 2 percent in extended
trade.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)