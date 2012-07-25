US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Canadian auto parts maker Exco Technologies Ltd posted a 49 jump in third-quarter profit on strong demand in North America.
Net income rose to C$5.5 million ($5.40 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$3.7 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 21 percent to C$59.2 million. ($1 = 1.0195 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: