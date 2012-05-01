* Poor review by Manifest follows critique from Glass, Lewis

* MSCI annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday

By Ross Kerber

May 1 MSCI Inc, which owns one of the leading proxy advisory firms, got a second poor review for its own proxy's pay plan, fueling critics of its ISS unit.

British proxy adviser Manifest gave MSCI a grade of "D" for executive compensation, the fourth-lowest grade out of six it assigns, in an April 18 report obtained by Reuters. The plan made it too easy for executives to win performance awards and lacked information about targets which could trigger additional pay, Manifest said.

The critique of MSCI's own compensation package follows a number of contentious annual meetings this year at other companies where shareholders took ISS's advice to vote against management on proxy resolutions. Backed by ISS criticism, a majority of Citigroup shareholders opposed Chief Executive Vikram Pandit's $15 million pay on April 17, for example.

A spokesman for MSCI declined to comment. A spokeswoman for ISS, based in Rockville, Maryland, referred questions about pay at MSCI back to the parent firm.

Manifest's read on MSCI pay resembles that of another proxy adviser that competes with ISS, Glass & Lewis & Co of San Francisco. Glass, Lewis suggested shareholders still vote "for" the pay at MSCI. Manifest did not issue a specific recommendation on how shareholders should vote at MSCI's annual meeting on May 2 in New York.

MSCI has also faced criticism from a corporate pay specialist who says that the New York company does not practice what its ISS unit preaches.

ISS itself did not review MSCI's annual proxy as it does for most other public companies, saying it wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Instead, ISS sent clients research on MSCI's proxy from Manifest.

The low grade gave new ammunition to critics of ISS, who argue that the firm wields too much influence over how corporations govern themselves.

"It points to the fact that maybe these ISS people are a little overboard on some of the things they demand, as evidenced by the practices of their own corporate management," said Michael Melbinger, chair of the executive compensation practice at the Winston & Strawn LLP law firm, which helps corporations design executive compensation plans. (Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Aaron Pressman and Phil Berlowitz)