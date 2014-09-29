(Adds closing stock prices, details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Exelis Inc on Monday
said the spinoff of its lower-margin government services
business into a separate company, Vectrus Inc, would
leave it with a more balanced portfolio.
Dave Melcher, chief executive of Exelis, told Reuters he
expected the company's revenues to be at least flat in 2015
despite a projected 4 percent drop in the base U.S. defense
budget, but "a little growth" was possible.
Vectrus shares closed at $19.65 on the New York Stock
Exchange, while Exelis shares dropped 2.8 percent to $16.43.
Jim McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said the
spinoff would help both companies focus more on core business
areas.
Melcher, a retired Army officer, said he did not expect the
U.S. war against Syria to lead to large revenue increases for
Exelis or the overall defense industry, but said the crisis was
triggering increasing discussions in Congress about whether
mandatory spending cuts, known as "sequestration," had cut too
far into the U.S. military's readiness for battle.
"I don't think there's going to be a big windfall," he said.
"But that will depend on how this goes and how protracted of a
campaign it is." He said the U.S. military was feeling "a lot of
strain and a lot of stress" but efforts to repeal $1 trillion in
U.S. defense cuts would depend on the overall deficit picture.
U.S. lawmakers on Sunday stepped up calls for congressional
authorization of President Barack Obama's war against Islamic
State militants in Iraq and Syria, amid signs the United States
and its allies face a long and difficult fight.
After the spinoff, half of Exelis's revenue will come from
Pentagon orders, down from 70 percent, and about 75 percent of
revenue will come from the company's four strategic growth areas
- critical networks, intelligence and surveillance, electronic
warfare and composite air structures - up from about 50 percent
before the spinoff, Melcher said.
The company will also work more closely with the U.S. Air
Force and Navy, which have fared better in recent defense
spending cuts than the Army, which has cut procurement sharply
to protect the readiness of its forces.
Melcher said Exelis was making progress on two projects that
have seen problems in recent years: the company has delivered
the long-delayed payload for a global positioning satellite
being built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and hopes to work
out a plan to deliver a key part of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned
drone that Northrop Grumman Corp is developing for the
Navy.
The company has lost some incentive and award fees due to
delays, but the overall financial impact has not been "huge,"
given that both programs are under so-called "cost-plus"
contracts, rather than fixed-price contracts, Melcher said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)