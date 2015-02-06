WASHINGTON Feb 6 Harris Corp's acquisition of
Exelis Inc will result in some integration costs
continuing through fiscal 2016, but savings from consolidating
headquarters and other measures will begin to emerge that year,
Chief Executive William Brown said.
Brown said on a call with analysts that the acquisition
would also lead to higher revenues in fiscal 2016, noting a
projected upturn in U.S. defense spending.
He said the company would take a "hard look" at the combined
portfolio, but the first priority was on integrating the two
firms and closing the deal.
Brown said he expected a positive reaction to the deal from
both companies' U.S. military customers, given anticipated cost
savings and the ability of the combined firm to focus more on
innovation.
