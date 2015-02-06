WASHINGTON Feb 6 Harris Corp does not
expect the U.S. government to raise any major antitrust
concerns about its acquisition of fellow Pentagon supplier
Exelis Inc, the company's chief executive said Friday.
Harris CEO William Brown told Reuters in an interview that
there were only a few areas where the two companies competed
directly, and their businesses were largely complementary.
He said discussions about the merger began after Exelis spun
off its former missions systems and government services business
in September.
Brown declined comment on concerns raised by several credit
ratings agencies, saying only that the company's management team
and board were committed to retaining an "investment grade"
rating. He said the company was in ongoing dialogue with the
ratings agencies, and the market was not aware of the full
details of the company's financing structure.
Brown said he had a lot of respect for David Melcher, who
heads Exelis, but said he would stay on as the company's sole
CEO. He declined to comment on any future role for Melcher.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)