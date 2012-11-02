METALS-Copper steadies as U.S. dollar slips
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.
Nov 2 Defense contractor Exelis Inc, which was spun off last year from ITT Corp, reported a lower third-quarter profit on Friday as demand fell for its night vision goggles and jammers that prevent roadside bombs.
Net income came to $88 million, or 47 cents a share, for the quarter, down 13 percent from $101 million, or 54 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, profit was 45 cents a share, in line with analyst expectations on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares of Exelis were up 0.7 percent, or 8 cents, to $11.16 in morning trading.
Revenue fell about 11 percent to $1.36 billion, higher than the $1.35 billion analysts had expected. Information and technical services revenue fell 5 percent, and revenue in the intelligence electronics division fell 18 percent.
The company stood by a prior forecast calling for full-year revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.80 a share to $1.86 a share. Analysts currently expect $1.82 a share for this year.
The possibility of additional U.S. budget cuts clouds the defense industry's outlook for 2013. Companies have been looking to drive down costs and increase international sales to help offset declining U.S. demand.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe