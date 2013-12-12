(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON Dec 12 David Melcher, chief executive of Exelis Inc, said a spinoff of the company's services business was not aimed at preparing either entity for a possible takeover and there had been no "pre-existing" talks about any such deals.

"That is not the intent," Melcher told Reuters after Exelis announced its plan to spin off its Mission Systems business by the summer of 2014. "The intent is to continue to operate both of these companies in the marketplace."

Exelis, which was spun off from ITT Corp in late 2011, said Wednesday it would now spin off its military and government services business, creating a new independent company with revenue of about $1.5 billion, and focusing the remaining portfolio on higher-margin sectors.

The news sent share prices soaring. Exelis gained 9.2 percent to $19.07 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said the move would make Exelis more attractive to investors as well as possible buyers, since the services business being hived off had lower margins and a less positive outlook in the current budget environment.

Melcher acknowledged that both companies would be smaller than the combined whole after the spinoff, but said the division would allow both businesses to focus on their respective markets and to invest in potential growth areas. Exelis had arguably been "a little too diversified," he said.

"Having just done this two years ago we know a lot about spinoffs," he said. "We know what it takes to stand up a company and try and compete in a marketplace."

Exelis would concentrate on its four main growth areas - critical networks, intelligence, surveillance and analytics, electronic warfare and aerostructures, Melcher said. The new company would expand its service offerings such as facilities management and logistics support to new customers.

Already well represented within the U.S. Army, the new business will also seek orders from the Navy, the Air Force and other government agencies, Melcher said, adding that it would also look to new areas such as the Pacific region and Africa.

He said Exelis would be balanced between military and non-military business after the spinoff, and the percentage of foreign sales could rise to the mid-teens from around 10 percent currently.

Melcher said the two-year budget agreement reached late Tuesday by Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat, and House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, would alleviate the uncertainty that has weighed on the whole defense industry in recent years.

"That pressure release is very welcome," Melcher said, adding that more certainty in budget planning would allow companies to do better investment and business planning. (Editing by Ros Krasny, Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)