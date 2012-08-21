* Terms of the sale not disclosed
* Plants have total power generation capacity of 70 MW
Aug 21 Power company Exelon Corp said it
sold stakes in five California power plants, acquired as part of
its merger with Constellation Energy Group, to Japan's IHI Corp
.
The two coal-powered and three biomass-based plants -- with
a total generation capacity of 70 megawatts (MW) -- came into
Exelon's fold following the completion of the Constellation deal
in March.
Tokyo-based IHI acquired Exelon's 50 percent stake in four
power plants and 45 percent stake in one plant.
Financial terms of the deal were not undisclosed.
Power companies have announced plans to shut or sell
coal-fired power plants due to the proposed stringent federal
environmental regulations, weak power market and record
switching from coal to natural gas-fired generators.
Tuesday's sale comes less than two weeks after Exelon sold
four coal-powered plants to Raven Power Holdings for $400
million to fulfill the conditions for its merger with
Constellation.
Exelon's shares were slightly down at $37.58 during late
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.