* Says regulatory approvals still pending
* Says deal closing expected in early 2012
Nov 17 Power company Exelon Corp
said its proposed merger with rival Constellation Energy
was approved by shareholders of both companies, leaving only
regulatory approvals to be consummated before the deal in
closed.
About 71 percent of Exelon's outstanding shares and 78
percent of Constellation's outstanding shares were voted and 97
percent and 87 percent voted in favor of the deal, respectively.
In April, Exelon struck a deal to buy Constellation for $7.9
billion in stock to become the largest generator of
competitively priced electricity in the United States.
Shares of Exelon closed at $43, Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange, while Constellation's shares closed at $39.30.
