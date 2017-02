(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 1)

May 4 Exelon Corp, operator of the largest number of nuclear power plants in the United States, reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by mild weather.

First-quarter net income was $200 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $668 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 85 cents per share. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)