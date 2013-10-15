By Vera Gibbons
NEW YORK Oct 15 A few years ago, Chad Sommer,
41, a long-time athlete from Chicago, thought he'd make an
"official" investment in his health. To start, he bought a basic
Polar heart rate monitor ($70).
This gadget - which many fitness buffs deem the "gateway
drug" - soon led him to try several different workout-tracking
apps and software programs.
After several weeks of recording the data without bothering
to analyze it, Sommer gave up.
"It was too much of a hassle," Sommer says. And worrying
about the numbers, or worse - being "married" to them - took
away from the workout experience.
"Too many people are distracted and controlled by the data.
I wanted to be present," Sommer says.
Liz Pulver, a landscape architect and entrepreneur in New
York City, can relate. She, too, tried a few electronic exercise
gadgets but found they weren't for her.
"My life is so overscheduled and I'm so 'under the gun' all
the time that I just need to unplug and take in the sounds and
sights around me when I'm out running," Pulver says. "It's not
like I'm training for a marathon or anything, and I found that
monitoring my every move was just sort of a waste of time."
The price of the gadgets can add up. Health and wellness
experts like Aimee Nicotera, former fitness director at health
resort and spa operator Canyon Ranch, say that exercise
enthusiasts can easily spend a few hundred dollars on the
devices, which can run from $90 to $400 each.
That includes wristbands like the Nike FuelBand,
Jawbone, and Fitbit, to GPS-equipped bike computers and
everything in between. These devices can track your every move,
be it in time, distance, laps, strokes, steps, hours of sleep,
or calories.
The market for wearable exercise devices is now a $1 billion
business and is expected to grow 24 percent with 94 million
devices sold by 2018, according to Adarsh Krishnan, senior
analyst at New York-based market intelligence firm ABI Research.
Still, nearly 50 percent of those who try fitness gadgets
don't stick with them, says Sarah Robb O'Hagan, president of
Equinox Fitness, which operates a chain of luxury gyms across
the country.
Fitness buffs untether themselves from their gadgets for
many reasons. Often the device doesn't meet user expectations or
is limited in what it can do. Users may feel the devices aren't
accurate or haven't had a lasting impact. And sometimes, the
novelty simply wears off.
"Two of my Nike devices ($200) died in less than three
months," says Yeida Perez, a New York City-based dermatological
assistant. "And I gave up on the Fitbit Flex ($100) because it
kept going into sleep mode when I was boxing."
In other cases, exercisers just can't be bothered to keep up
with the gadgets and their stream of data.
"Some people get tired of the monitoring and want to gauge
their workouts the old-fashioned way: by how they feel," says
Nicotera.
Not 45-year old Bobby Glover, a web-based marketer from
Cumming, Georgia.
In 2011, Glover started using a heart rate monitor and other
electronic gadgets (as well as free apps like Noom
CardioTrainer, Google MyTracks, MapMyRun, RunKeeper, and
MapMyFitness) to help him achieve his weight loss goal.
Glover, who has lost 54 pounds to date, runs several apps in
tandem. He does this for backup as well as accuracy purposes,
should his most reliable, newest device - the Garmin 310XT
($250) he got as a surprise Christmas present from his
wife last year - unexpectedly fail him or die.
"That would sabotage any workout," says Glover, who has been
known to stop workouts at the Bounce Athletic Club (where the
membership is $48 a month) should he discover that any pieces of
his must-have devices - such as the Garmin strap or transmitter
- are missing. "Thankfully, the gym is only about 15 minutes
away," Glover notes.
Glover is part of a growing club of amateurs and pros alike
who stay plugged in to these devices by getting hooked on the
numbers.
And while most fitness enthusiasts haven't yet figured out
how to fully make sense of the data, some won't work out without
it, says O'Hagen.
Lauren Hasenhuttl, 44, of Los Altos, California, is one of
those people. Hasenhuttl says the graphs and charts make it fun
and keep her motivated.
Hasenhuttl has spent over $500 on watches and heart rate
monitors over the past several years. While two devices have
died on her (even after she got new batteries), judging by her
recent purchase of the Nike Fuel Band ($150), her enthusiasm for
gadgets is still very much alive.
"Year-to-date, I've burned 142,878 calories, been active
almost 1800 hours, have done almost 1.7 million steps, gone over
681 miles and have 578.131 total Nike points," Hasenhuttl says.
Plus, if you don't record it, it's like it didn't happen,
argues Wendy Tieck, of Dalton, Georgia, another gadget devotee.
"How far did I go? How fast did I go? Am I improving?
Whether you're swimming, biking, or running, at the end of the
day it's about results, reassurance, and being held
accountable," says Tieck, 36. "In my book, a workout doesn't
even 'count' unless you can quantify it."