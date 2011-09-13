Sept 13 Exeter Resource Corp said the Chilean government granted it a 10,726 hectare water exploration concession for its Caspiche gold-copper project.

In February, the Canadian exploration company had exercised its option to acquire control of the project from UK-based miner Anglo American .

Exeter Resource expects to start a water exploration program comprising field mapping, geophysics, drilling and pump testing in the fourth quarter.

The Caspiche project is located in the Maricunga Belt of Chile, sandwiched between Barrick Gold's Cerro Casale copper-gold project to the south and Kinross Gold's Maricunga gold mine to the north.

Anglo American retained a 3 percent net smelter royalty on production from the project. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)