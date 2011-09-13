BRIEF-Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 bln yen in April-Dec group pretax profit - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 billion yen ($133 million) in April-December group pretax profit - Nikkei
Sept 13 Exeter Resource Corp said the Chilean government granted it a 10,726 hectare water exploration concession for its Caspiche gold-copper project.
In February, the Canadian exploration company had exercised its option to acquire control of the project from UK-based miner Anglo American .
Exeter Resource expects to start a water exploration program comprising field mapping, geophysics, drilling and pump testing in the fourth quarter.
The Caspiche project is located in the Maricunga Belt of Chile, sandwiched between Barrick Gold's Cerro Casale copper-gold project to the south and Kinross Gold's Maricunga gold mine to the north.
Anglo American retained a 3 percent net smelter royalty on production from the project. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
OTTAWA, Feb 9 President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, the White House said on Thursday, a meeting in which trade and a major crude oil pipeline are likely to be on the agenda.
* Comscore Inc says on February 7, 2017, board of directors of Comscore, Inc. adopted a rights plan