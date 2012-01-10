By Ellen Freilich
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 10 A New York exhibit sheds new
light on the life of Emma Lazarus, whose sonnet on the pedestal
of the Statue of Liberty transformed the monument into a symbol
of hope for millions of immigrants.
"Emma Lazarus Poet of Exiles" at The Museum of Jewish
Heritage, which runs through December, marks the 125th
anniversary of the dedication of the statue.
"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses
yearning to breathe free ..." wrote Lazarus, whose passion had
been stirred by the plight of Russian Jews fleeing pogroms in
the 1880s, which inflamed anti-Semitism and xenophobia at home
and abroad.
"Many people know Emma Lazarus for those lines, but we
wanted visitors to understand all the influences that fed her
thinking so that she could craft that message about exile, home
and the promise of America as no one else could," said Melissa
Martens, curator and director of the exhibit.
Among the exhibit's treasures is the manuscript notebook
containing Lazarus' famous sonnet, "The New Colossus," and
other works she re-penned in 1886 when ill with cancer.
The original letter from Lazarus's great-great uncle, Moses
Mendes Seixas, to George Washington in which Seixas describes a
government "which to bigotry gives no sanction, to persecution
no assistance" is also featured.
Washington echoed that vision in his reply which forms a
foundation for religious freedom in America, and is rarely seen
by the public in original form.
Letters to and from American poet and essayist Ralph Waldo
Emerson also form part of the exhibit. Emerson was Lazarus's
friend, supporter and toughest critic.
The exhibit, which contains a terra cotta model for the
Statue of Liberty by its sculptor Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi,
asks visitors to reflect on the meaning of such symbols.
"It provides a framework to look at the 19th century, but
also foreshadows important questions Americans would ask
themselves about immigration and freedom," Martens said.
GILDED AGE
Lazarus's social circle was a veritable 'Who's Who' of
American literary life after the Civil War. Abolitionist,
author and Unitarian minister Thomas Wentworth Higginson was a
mentor. Helena deKay Gilder, an artist and a founder of the Art
Students League, and her husband, Scribner's editor Richard
Watson Gilder, were close friends.
"Alert and witty, scandalously smart, Emma devoured the
pleasures of the Gilded Age: music, theater, art, poetry,
novels, politics, history," said Esther Schor, the author of
"Emma Lazarus" and an advisor to the exhibit.
Lazarus did not consider herself religious, but in these
distinctly non-Jewish social and literary circles she retained
her feeling for both the history and future of the Jewish
people.
"Lazarus was an insider and outsider at the same time,"
said Martens. "She had wide access to artistic, social circles,
but her Jewishness was often commented upon so she knew she was
still different."
By 1882, Lazarus was working with newly arrived
Russian-Jewish immigrants in New York's immigrant holding
stations. She wrote about their hardships and became an early
advocate for a Jewish homeland, entering Jewish nationalism to
the list of the century's great national movements in Greece,
Italy, Hungary and Poland.
In 1883, the writer Constance Cary Harrison approached Emma
Lazarus, asking her to write a poem to raise funds for the
pedestal for the Statue of Liberty, which was a gift from
France.
The sonnet, "The New Colossus," was the result.
Lazarus died in 1887 of Hodgkin's disease at age 38.
"The New Colossus," was installed inside the pedestal of
the Statue of Liberty 16 years later, in 1903, where it remains
today.
The poem helped carve "a new, inclusive destiny for
America," Schor said.