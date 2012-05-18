NEW YORK May 18 The mysterious cloak and dagger
world of international espionage and its real-life heros and
villains are exposed in a new exhibition, the first to be
sanctioned by U.S. intelligence agencies.
"Spy, the Secret World of Espionage," which opens at the
Discovery Times Square on Friday, includes hundreds of
artifacts, some from the vaults of the CIA and FBI and the
National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).
They range from a World War Two-era collapsible motorbike
that could be dropped by parachute and deployed in 10 seconds
and a German ENIGMA machine to create secret messages to a camel
saddle used by one of the first CIA agents in Afghanistan after
the 9/11 attacks to bugging devices, microdots and surveillance
equipment.
"This is the first and only time these items will ever
travel. It is kind of an unparalleled cooperation and
collaboration with the CIA and FBI," said H. Keith Melton, an
author, intelligence historian and expert on spy technology who
contributed items from his own collection.
The interactive exhibit, which will travel to 10 U.S.
cities, offers a glimpse into a part of history and a secret
world peopled with real-life agents, who Melton says are often
completely misdefined by Hollywood and are nothing like James
Bond.
"Pop culture is about two things -- assassination and
seduction. The real world is about information and
communication. The sad thing is information and communication
don't sell movies," said Melton.
"James Bond wouldn't last four minutes in the real world."
Melton, the author of several books on espionage including
"Ultimate Spy," has spent decades gathering unusual spying
gadgets from Germany, Russia, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Great
Britain and the Czech Republic that explain what espionage is.
"I have devoted most of my life to tracking down obscure
bits of spy gear around the world," he said.
The exhibition, which runs through March 2013, traces the
world of international intrigue from the start of World War Two,
to the establishment of the first U.S. spying agency, Office of
Strategic Services (OSS), after Japanese forces attacked Pearl
Harbor in 1941, through the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Cold War,
the downing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988 and the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks.
It also includes the expulsion by the U.S. of 10 Russian
spies in 2010, including Anna Chapman, who had been dubbed a
modern-day Mata Hari by the popular press.
Although Melton said Chapman was a "darling of the media,"
he added that she was not a trained intelligence officer. The
best spies, he added, are the ones no one knows about.
"They stay beneath the radar," he explained. "We hear of the
ones who are caught but the ones we should worry about are the
ones we don't hear of."
Oleg Penkovsky, a Soviet military intelligence officer who
spied for the U.S. and Britain in the early 1960s is one of the
most valuable double agents to work with the U.S. because of the
Soviet missile secrets he provided to the United States during
the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
A U.S. Navy chief warrant officer named John Walker has the
dubious distinction of being the most damaging spy in U.S.
history.
He offered to sell secrets to the Soviet intelligence
agency, the KGB, in the 1970s. Codenamed "number 1" by the KGB,
by the time he was arrested in 1985 he had recruited his best
friend, his brother and his son into his spy ring.
The exhibit's debut in New York seems appropriate.
"New York is a hotbed of spies," said Melton. "There are
more spies at the U.N. than diplomats.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)