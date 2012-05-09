LONDON May 9 The Jaguar E-type, an LED dress
and Concorde lead visitors through the last 60 years of British
design in this summer's flagship exhibition at the Victoria and
Albert Museum.
Delving deep into its collection, the museum has put on
display examples of British innovation, some of which have never
been shown before.
Everything from household knives and forks, to a Sex
Pistols' album cover takes you through the last six decades,
tracing the art school movement from the utilitarian mundane to
the rock-n-roll rebels.
Coinciding with the 2012 Olympics, the exhibition reaches
back to the "austerity" Olympics of 1948, creating one of the
first shows exclusively about Britain's post-war design culture.
"In a time of great anxiety over the recession now, I think
it is interesting to look over those 60 years and see how
Britain responded to recession before...it is a complicated
development and much creativity has come out of these moments of
great discomfort," curator Ghislaine Wood told Reuters.
The moment when design becomes art is captured in the dimly
lit "subversion" room where pastel minidresses make way for
safety pins and punk spikes.
Fashion designer Hussein Chalayan's fantastically
impractical, but deeply symbolic egg-shaped dress of 2000 brings
this message to a head, and still looks modern today.
"We commissioned that piece 13 years ago and it's an
astonishing piece of design that makes you question the role of
fashion and art and the way that the boundaries of these
disciplines are really breaking down," Wood said.
But it is the chair display that really gives a sense of
chronological innovation - long considered the gold standard of
design, the incredible collection of living room furniture
provides insight into changing fashion, taste and cultural mores
through the decades.
The boxy, synthetic chair of the 1960s gives way to a chair
with legs in the shape of a rusty dagger, summing up the rough
aesthetic of the 1980s. Nearby, a chair made of dozens of
carefully assembled wood scraps is a nod to the modern penchant
for designs which are greener.
The last gallery focuses on manufacturing culture. A
wall-mounted telephone, the like of which graced so many homes
for decades, makes way for a sample iPhone, hung nearby. A large
model of Concorde, and an accompanying video chronicling its
failings, takes up the other half of the gallery.
In a darkened "digital lab" fictional tomb raider Lara Croft
clambers up a crumbled temple wall and swings on a jungle vine -
in an example of British video crafting at the top of its game.
Lemmings tumble off a cliff into a black abyss, as the 20
plus age group, reminisce about early computer games, and smile
at the astonishingly bulky desktop Apple Mac computer that was
the height of chic only 10 years ago.
But there is one design that really endures. The silver
Jaguar E-type glistening in the middle of the room.
"That design has stood the test of time," Wood said,
recalling the day it was driven into the gallery and the effect
it has on visitors when they come across.
"To hear audiences step into that last room and see the
E-type Jaguar, which is of course one of the most beautiful cars
ever designed, to see audiences as they step around that corner
gasping, is brilliant," Wood said.
"That just shows you the power of design."
The Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell Rd
British Design, 1948-2012: Innovation in the Modern Age, until
August 2012.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)