NEW YORK, July 1 For actors Jennifer Lawrence,
Josh Hutcherson and Willow Shields, the stars of the blockbuster
film franchise "The Hunger Games," exploring a new exhibition
about the world depicted in the movies was like taking a trip
down memory lane.
With hundreds of costumes, props, photos and interactive
displays, "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition" which opened on
Wednesday at the Discovery Times Square museum, brings fans into
the dystopian, post-apocalyptic nation of Panem depicted in the
films.
"It was really emotional. I didn't expect that," said
Lawrence, 24, who plays feisty teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen
in the action-packed survival films.
"There is a lot of stuff I'd like to keep," she added.
The exhibition uses immersive environments and detailed set
recreations from the films based on the science-fiction novels
by Suzanne Collins.
The first three movies in the Lions Gate Entertainment
franchise grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. The final
film, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," is due to be
released on Nov. 20.
"I think people feel so close to these movies since they've
read the books, or they get so close to the characters and the
stories and then watch the movies," said Lawrence, as she looked
at a display.
With seven galleries, the exhibition follows Everdeen's
journey from her beginnings in District 12 to her emergence as
Mockingjay, a beacon of hope for freedom against an oppressive
government.
It includes items such as the "Girl on Fire" costume, the
Mockingjay dress and armor, Katniss's bow, maps of Panem and a
gamemaker's control table.
"I love it because fans get to see how much work is put into
making a film and (they can) understand it." said Shields, who
plays Primrose Everdeen, Katniss's younger sister.
The exhibition will run at Discovery Times Square through
Jan. 3, 2016, then travel to San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
in February.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Patricia Reaney;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)