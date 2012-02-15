By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Feb 15 Modern technology reveals the
secrets kept for thousands of years by Egyptian mummies in a
major exhibition at Scotland's National Museum.
Scientists used advanced scanning techniques on the
mummified corpses of a young woman and a girl child laid over
her feet to reveal jewellery in the binding and also have plans
to tap their DNA to discover whether the two are related.
The show, including the embalmed mummies and objects dating
back 6,000 years from the collections at the Scottish museum and
the National Museum of Antiquities at Leiden in The Netherlands,
opened at the weekend and runs through to May 27 when it will go
on to Spain.
The exhibition is being staged in a new purpose-built space
created during a 47 million pound ($73.64 million) renovation of
the Edinburgh museum completed last July.
The vastly expanded space has allowed the museum to display
objects not seen by the public for generations. Officials said
three-million people have visited the museum since July.
Jim Tate, head of conservation at the museum, said
scientists at Liverpool University who scanned the mummified
corpses using advanced techniques had identified a gold amulet
in the young woman's binding and created an exact copy as a
gold-gilded titanium artefact.
Scientists now plan to use nuclear DNA tests to determine if
the woman and child are related, Tate said.
The area holding the mummies and a series of coffins has
been designed to resemble a tunnel into pyramids and tombs,
providing an evocative and somewhat eerie atmosphere.
Museum director Gordon Rintoul said Edinburgh had a major
Egyptology collection, with Alexander Henry Rhind, a Scottish
traveller in the mid-19th century, one of the first collectors
to scientifically record his discoveries.
Hanneke Kik of the Leiden museum said the institution had
cooperated with an exhibition on Egyptology with the Museum of
Civilisation in Canada's Quebec City three years ago. The
current joint exhibition in Edinburgh had been two years in the
making, and will go from the Scottish capital to six locations
in Spain later this year.
